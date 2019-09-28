Barron's Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo, More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers 15 roundtable biotech stock picks.

Other featured articles discuss the state of the IPO market and dividend-paying value picks.

Also, the prospects for a restaurant chain and a big bank under new management, a top airline and more.

"The Future of Biotech: Our Roundtable Experts Pick 15 Promising Stocks" by Lauren R. Rublin suggests that as medical breakthroughs lead to revolutionary cures, the future looks bright for patient investors. Does Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) make the list?

Eric J. Savitz's "The Easy Ride Is Over for the IPO Market" points out that many high-profile stock debuts, such as Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), have disappointed in 2019. Yet Barron's says there is some good news for investors.

In "Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on a Winning App, Food Safety, and Letting Your Burrito Sit," David Marino-Nachison shares why anyone who harbored concerns about the new leadership at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) likely has abandoned them.

The overhead bins are full on this airline's crowded flights, according to "American Airlines Shares Could Be Ready to Climb" by Al Root. But the bargain bin beckons American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) investors willing to take on some risk.

In Tae Kim's "The IPO Selloff Has Created a Buying Opportunity for Slack Stock," find out why, even though high-profile IPOs have tumbled in recent weeks, Barron's believes that Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) is one stock that deserves better.

"Too Many Stocks Are Living in Cash Burn Alley" by Jack Hough looks at how investors have turned on a number of companies, like Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), that post larger and growing losses and no free cash flow.

In "10 Value Dividend Stocks That Could Beat the Market," Daren Fonda examines why Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and several others made one key analyst's list of value picks.

Investing in systems while cutting expenses is among the challenges facing this longtime banking executive. So says Ben Walsh's "Wells Fargo's Overhaul Is Set to Begin Under New CEO. Buy Its Stock Now." But patience for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) investors could pay.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Presidential candidate Julián Castro on the wealth tax

Whether market makers are to blame for volatility

How to fix Germany's ailing economy

Whether the SEC's new ETF rule benefits investors

How to solve the public pension crisis

Asian companies that will profit from electric car demand

