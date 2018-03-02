Jim Cramer Weighs In On Albemarle, Square And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED). He said people feel there isn't enough OLED used in new devices, so he wants to wait and see if that's correct.

Instead of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT), Cramer would rather own JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Cramer isn't a fossil fuel stocks fan any more. He isn't a buyer of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE), despite its 5.4 percent dividend yield.

Cramer wouldn't touch Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), because Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) is overproducing lithium.

Instead of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX), Cramer would rather buy Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) is a great buy at its current price level, thinks Cramer.

Cramer is sticking with Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He thinks it's still good.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has come down enough and it's all right to own the stock, said Cramer.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) dropped almost 30 percent and it's trading at a decent price level to start buying, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS). He would rather own Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).