Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Albemarle, Square And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Related
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Buy JPMorgan - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/1/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related CIT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2018
Oppenheimer Serves Up 29 Top Stock Ideas For January
Buy JPMorgan - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/1/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED). He said people feel there isn't enough OLED used in new devices, so he wants to wait and see if that's correct.

Instead of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT), Cramer would rather own JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Cramer isn't a fossil fuel stocks fan any more. He isn't a buyer of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE), despite its 5.4 percent dividend yield.

Cramer wouldn't touch Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), because Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) is overproducing lithium.

Instead of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX), Cramer would rather buy Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) is a great buy at its current price level, thinks Cramer.

Cramer is sticking with Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He thinks it's still good.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has come down enough and it's all right to own the stock, said Cramer.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) dropped almost 30 percent and it's trading at a decent price level to start buying, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS). He would rather own Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT + ALB)

MedTech's Long-Term Prospects Outweigh Near-Term Risks
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Student Transportation Rises On Acquisition News; Frontier Communications Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Huron Consulting Falls After Downbeat Q4 Results; PHH Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Lowe's Profit Misses Views
Albemarle Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 27, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OLED
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.