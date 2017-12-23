Market Overview

AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2017 10:52am   Comments
Robinhood, a stock brokerage app that offers clients the ability to buy and sell stock for $0 a trade, recapped some of 2017's most notable trends and client activity. The past year saw the platform grow to three million users and $100 billion in transaction volume.

Here is a list of some of the more notable trends the company saw.

Most Traded Stocks

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT)
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

Biggest Gains

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Biggest Losses

  • AMD
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
  • Snap
  • Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO)
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

Other Tidbits

  • Highest Trading Volume: Nov. 29, likely due to the Republican Tax Bill.
  • Most searched private companies: Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Dropbox, Palantir.

