The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin Tumbles, Papa John Steps Away, Congress Keeps Government Open (For Now)
IN THE NEWS
Nothing says “blockchain” like “iced tea.": Link
It’s been called fraudulent. It’s been compared to Beanie Babies. But most often, critics of bitcoin slap one label: bubble: Link
Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) pursuit of Embraer SA fits one of the goals Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has set for the aerospace giant: creating a level playing field in the commercial jetliner business: Link
Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January, an unexpected retreat by the tech giant’s most high-profile ambassador: Link
The U.S. tax overhaul is a boon to Silicon Valley technology companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc, which will enjoy big tax cuts and the chance to bring back billions of dollars from overseas at a reduced rate: Link
Spanish stocks and the euro fell, while Spanish government bond yields hit their highest levels in over a month after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain won a regional election: Link
The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday night managed the bare minimum task of keeping the government open, yet made little progress on a medley of divisive fiscal and social issues it will now be forced to confront in January: Link
Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) just got hit by a costly turnover — of its CEO, that is: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- USA Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Nov -0.10% vs 0.50% Est; Prior Revised from 0.90% to 1.30%
- USA Core PCE Price Index (MoM) for Nov 0.10 vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.20%
- New home sales report for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Jefferies upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies upgraded Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies upgraded Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies downgraded Bojangles (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Buy to Hold
- Stifel downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) from Buy to Hold
- Jefferies downgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Buy to Hold
