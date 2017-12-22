Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin Tumbles, Papa John Steps Away, Congress Keeps Government Open (For Now)
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 22, 2017 9:22am   Comments
The S&P 500 In Week 3 Of December 2017 (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Nothing says “blockchain” like “iced tea.": Link

It’s been called fraudulent. It’s been compared to Beanie Babies. But most often, critics of bitcoin slap one label: bubble: Link

Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) pursuit of Embraer SA fits one of the goals Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has set for the aerospace giant: creating a level playing field in the commercial jetliner business: Link

Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January, an unexpected retreat by the tech giant’s most high-profile ambassador: Link

The U.S. tax overhaul is a boon to Silicon Valley technology companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc, which will enjoy big tax cuts and the chance to bring back billions of dollars from overseas at a reduced rate: Link

Spanish stocks and the euro fell, while Spanish government bond yields hit their highest levels in over a month after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain won a regional election: Link

The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday night managed the bare minimum task of keeping the government open, yet made little progress on a medley of divisive fiscal and social issues it will now be forced to confront in January: Link

Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) just got hit by a costly turnover — of its CEO, that is: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Nov -0.10% vs 0.50% Est; Prior Revised from 0.90% to 1.30%
  • USA Core PCE Price Index (MoM) for Nov 0.10 vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.20%
  • New home sales report for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Jefferies upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy
  • Jefferies upgraded Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Hold to Buy
  • Jefferies upgraded Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Hold to Buy
  • Jefferies downgraded Bojangles (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Buy to Hold
  • Stifel downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) from Buy to Hold
  • Jefferies downgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

