Nokia Stock Gains As Google Cloud Partnership Adds Gemini AI Agents

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Gemini Agents For Network Automation

Google Cloud and Nokia expanded their partnership to bring Gemini-powered AI agents into Nokia’s Assurance Center. The partnership aims to help telecom providers automate network operations, cut costs and resolve service issues faster.

Nokia is developing six specialized agents for telecom network automation. The agents support event triage, anomaly detection, KPI analysis, and remediation recommendations.

They also handle orchestration and natural-language dashboard creation. The agents use Google Cloud’s Agent Development Kit and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Troubleshooting and Automation Benefits

The companies said the system can reduce network troubleshooting times 50% to 80%. It does this by filtering false alarms, identifying root causes and recommending corrective actions.

Nokia’s "glass box autonomy" approach keeps engineers in control of critical decisions while enabling closed-loop automation in approved, low-risk scenarios.

The router and event triage agents are already functional.

Nokia plans to launch the initial certified agent pack on Google Cloud Marketplace in September 2026. Additional agents will roll out from late 2026 through 2027 across Nokia’s broader network software portfolio.

Executive Commentary

"The AI era demands a new kind of network — one that is programmable, AI-native, and able to operate at machine speed," said Vivek Jaiswal, senior vice president, Autonomous Networks at Nokia.

"Agentic AI marks a fundamental shift in how telecommunications networks are managed, moving operators away from rigid templates to dynamic, goal-oriented automation," said Sridhar Gollapudi, global telco market lead at Google Cloud.

Nokia’s Broader AI and 5G Push

The Gemini partnership adds to Nokia’s broader AI and 5G product activity.

Recent initiatives include Nokia’s plan to add an agentic AI framework to its Network Services Platform by the end of 2026. It also expanded an Indonesian partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to extend mid-band 5G coverage.

Nokia is working with NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on AI Grid and AI-RAN, with field trials planned by year-end 2026.

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were trading up 5.34% at $14.21 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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