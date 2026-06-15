Why Is Nokia Stock Surging On Monday?

The equity is tracking among the session's top performers as momentum builds.

JP Morgan Lifts Price Forecast

JP Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained an Overweight rating on Nokia and raised the price forecast significantly from $14 to $21.

The substantial target increase provided an immediate lift to market sentiment, fueling the upward price movement early in the trading session.

Agentic AI Upgrades Drive Momentum

The analyst upgrade builds upon a stream of positive operational announcements.

International 5G Expansion and NVIDIA Collateral

Securing a hardware anchor for its software evolution, Nokia announced a multi-year partnership expansion in Indonesia with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

The initiative aims to push mid-band 5G coverage to approximately 80% of the network over the next 3.5 years.

Furthermore, this 5G buildout ties into an AI Grid deployment and AI-RAN architecture with NVIDIA Corp., with field trials slated for the end of 2026.

The company is also pairing these announcements with security-focused products, including its Deepfield Genome Shield for proactive, network-wide DDoS detection.

Nokia Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Nokia is trading 1.6% above its 20-day SMA ($14.92), and it's also well above the 50-day SMA ($12.77) and 200-day SMA ($8.01), which keeps the intermediate and long-term trend pointed up. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA after the golden cross in October 2025—typically a longer-term trend confirmation signal.

Momentum, however, is more steady than overheated right now, with RSI at 53.84.

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were up 1.82% at $15.07 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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