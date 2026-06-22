Amazon Says Its Data Centers Use 86% Less Water Than Industry Average

Artificial intelligence has created a new arms race among technology companies. Most investors focus on chips, power and data centers. But another resource is quickly emerging as a critical battleground: water.

• Amazon.com shares are sliding. Why are AMZN shares down?

The figures suggest Amazon’s facilities use roughly 86% less water than the industry benchmark, highlighting a growing competitive advantage that could become increasingly important as artificial intelligence infrastructure expands.

AI’s Next Resource Constraint

For the past two years, the AI conversation has centered on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , graphics processors and soaring demand for computing power.

More recently, investors have shifted their attention to electricity.

Yet water may be becoming just as important.

Large data centers rely on sophisticated cooling systems to keep servers operating efficiently. As AI clusters grow larger and more power-hungry, cooling requirements are increasing as well.

That has drawn growing scrutiny from regulators, environmental groups and local communities concerned about water availability.

Why Amazon’s Numbers Matter

Amazon’s disclosure arrives at a time when investors are paying closer attention to the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence.

While Amazon’s use of approximately 2.5 billion gallons may sound enormous, the company argues its facilities are significantly more efficient than industry averages when measured by the amount of computing power delivered.

If accurate, the comparison suggests Amazon may have built an advantage that extends beyond cloud market share and AI chips.

Efficient cooling systems can lower operating costs, reduce environmental concerns and potentially make it easier to win approval for future data center projects.

In an industry increasingly constrained by physical resources, efficiency may become just as valuable as scale.

The AI Race Is Expanding Beyond Chips

For investors, the bigger takeaway may be that the AI infrastructure story continues to evolve.

First, it was chips. Then it was power. Now water is entering the conversation.

Companies capable of delivering AI computing while minimizing electricity consumption, cooling requirements and water usage could gain an edge as competition intensifies.

That means investors evaluating AI winners may eventually need to look beyond Nvidia and cloud revenues.

The next competitive battleground could be the resources required to keep those AI systems running.

And according to Amazon’s latest figures, water efficiency is becoming one of them.

Image via Shutterstock