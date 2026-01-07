China Tells Tech Firms To Stop Nvidia H200 Chip Orders

Authorities in China have instructed several local technology firms to pause orders of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) H200 hardware.

Beijing likely intends to enforce a requirement that these organizations prioritize domestic artificial intelligence processors instead, according to Reuters and reported originally by The Information on Wednesday.

China's Shift Toward Domestic Chips

The directive aims to prevent Chinese corporations from amassing large inventories of American-designed chips before official policy changes.

China's move reflects a broader strategy to reduce dependence on U.S. hardware as the semiconductor industry remains a primary source of friction between the two global powers.

The current landscape for these high-end components is shaped by several factors:

Regulatory Hurdles: Although the Trump administration authorized H200 exports late in 2025, those deals require a 25% revenue-sharing payment to the United States government.

Many export licenses are still undergoing review without a clear date for completion. Market Demand: Despite tensions, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated at the recent Consumer Electronics Show that interest in the co mpany’s latest hardware remains exceptionally high in China.

Perspectives on Trade Stability

While the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has not issued a formal statement, the nation’s diplomatic stance emphasizes self-reliance alongside global cooperation.

Regarding the current situation, Liu Pengyu, representing the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., stated:

“China is committed to basing its national development on its own strengths, and is also willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation with all parties to safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains," Pengyu said, per Reuters.

Industry Impact

Nvidia continues to navigate a difficult path between Washington's strict export limitations and Beijing's push for technological autonomy.

While Huang interprets the high volume of purchase requests as a sign of tacit approval from regulators, the expected mandate for domestic chip usage could significantly alter the company’s long-term market share in the region.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.46% at $189.97 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.