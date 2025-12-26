Google Rolling Out Gmail Address Change Feature: Here Is How It Works

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google, in an unprecedented move, has started allowing users to change their @gmail.com addresses, according to an official Google support document.

Feature Currently Limited To India

Google states the email address changing feature is “rolling out slowly for all users,” meaning the option may not be available to everyone at the moment, according to the support page.

Tom’s Hardware noted that the support page appears in Hindi, further suggesting that the feature's initial deployment is focused on Indian users.

How The Feature Works

Users with @gmail.com addresses can replace their existing address with a new @gmail.com address. The original address automatically becomes an alternate email, so emails sent to either address are received in the same account. All saved account data, including photos, messages, and previously sent emails, remains unaffected.

Users can use their old or new email address to log in to Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play, and Drive.

While the old Gmail address can be reused at any time, the new address cannot be used for another Google account for 12 months.

Through their Google account settings, users can also check whether their desired @gmail.com address is available.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment on the timeline and global rollout of the Gmail address change feature.

