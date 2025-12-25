Elon Musk Says Only AI, Robotics Can 'Make Everyone Wealthy:' 'Doing My Best'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, reiterated his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are the key to achieving universal wealth.

How To Make Everyone Wealthy

In a post on X on Thursday, Musk responded to a post highlighting his earlier comment on how to make everyone wealthy.

In the video, Musk says that "AI and Robotics" are the only way to make everyone wealthy.

In his reply, Musk added, "Doing my best to make this happen."

The billionaire entrepreneur has consistently championed technological innovation as a solution to global challenges.

Musk’s advocacy for AI and robotics is not new. Earlier this month, he shared a video of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot jogging, claiming it could “actually eliminate poverty."

Work Will Be Optional

This aligns with his previous statements predicting a future where money becomes obsolete as AI and robotics eliminate scarcity.

Responding to a user asking whether money will have value when kids turn 18, Musk said, “Civilization will either be gone or AI/robotics will eliminate scarcity.”

In a podcast last month, Musk discussed how AI and robotics could satisfy all human needs. He envisions a future where traditional employment becomes obsolete, predicting that within 20 years, work will be optional.

