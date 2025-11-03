OpenAI announced on Thursday plans to build a new Stargate campus in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of its 4.5-gigawatt infrastructure partnership with Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

The project adds to six previously announced U.S. Stargate sites with Oracle and SoftBank Group Corp (OTC:SFTBY), bringing total planned capacity to over 8 gigawatts and more than $450 billion in investment over the next three years.

This expansion keeps the ChatGPT parent ahead of schedule to meet its $500 billion, 10-gigawatt infrastructure goal set in January.

Also Read: Oracle Stock Slips As Company Taps Debt Market For AI Infrastructure Spending: Report

The new Michigan campus, developed by Related Digital, will break ground in early 2026 and create more than 2,500 union construction jobs.

The facility will use a closed-loop cooling system to minimize water use, while DTE Energy will supply power using existing transmission capacity, ensuring no strain on local energy supplies. Any necessary infrastructure upgrades will be funded by the project.

OpenAI said the Stargate network is designed to reindustrialize the U.S. by expanding AI infrastructure that powers advances in healthcare, education, and public services.

The company emphasized that Michigan’s long legacy in engineering and manufacturing makes it a fitting location for the next phase of America’s AI buildout.

Oracle Deepens Investment in AI Infrastructure

Oracle stock has gained 58% year-to-date topping S&P 100’s (which includes Oracle) over 19% returns.

Oracle has committed $7 billion directly to the Stargate joint venture and plans to spend $25 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, far exceeding earlier projections.

The company also revealed a $30 billion annual cloud deal tied to Stargate, set to begin generating revenue in fiscal 2028, reportedly from OpenAI, according to the Financial Times.

Nvidia Hardware to Power Oracle’s Cloud Operations

Oracle’s contribution extends beyond financing; it is supplying the high-performance cloud and hardware stack that will power Stargate’s operations.

The company plans to purchase nearly 400,000 Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB200 AI chips, worth roughly $40 billion, to fuel its Abilene, Texas, data center, one of Stargate’s flagship facilities.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock was trading higher by 0.53% to $264.00 premarket at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock