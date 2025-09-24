Oracle Stock Slips As Company Taps Debt Market For AI Infrastructure Spending: Report

Oracle ORCL stock slipped after it moved to raise $15 billion in the U.S. investment-grade bond market on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The company offers debt in as many as seven tranches, including a rare 40-year bond. Early price talks pegged the long-dated security at about 1.65 percentage points above Treasuries of similar maturity, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Oracle is tapping debt markets as it ramps up cloud infrastructure projects tied to multibillion-dollar deals with OpenAI and Meta Platforms MSFT. These agreements require the company to invest heavily in data centers, with projected spending running into the hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming years.

According to people close to the matter, the proceeds may be used for capital expenditures, acquisitions, investments, or debt repayment.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JPMorgan will manage the offering, which follows Oracle’s last debt issuance in January.

Oracle stock gained over 88% year-to-date, topping the S&P 100 index’s (which includes Oracle) 15% returns.

Oracle joined OpenAI and SoftBank SFTBY in launching five new U.S. data centers under the $500 billion Stargate project, a private-sector initiative designed to build the compute backbone for next-generation AI.

Oracle will expand with OpenAI at sites in Texas, New Mexico, and the Midwest, while SoftBank will lead additional builds in Ohio and Texas. Together, the projects have the potential to create 25,000 onsite jobs and push Stargate’s near-term capacity toward seven gigawatts, with a long-term goal of 10 gigawatts.

For Oracle, Stargate deepens its role as a critical AI infrastructure provider.

Oracle held $11 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2025.

Price Action: ORCL stock is down 2.68% at $305.50 at last check on Wednesday.

