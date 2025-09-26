Comcast Brings AI To Your WiFi

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), a global media and technology company, announced on Friday that it is expanding the use of artificial intelligence in its broadband infrastructure to create what it calls the nation’s smartest network.

This initiative is designed to deliver greater reliability, multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and stronger security.

The central element of this transformation is Comcast’s implementation of the most extensive suite of AI-powered network amplifiers within the industry.

Also Read: Comcast Rides High On Theme Park And Studio Success

These amplifiers are currently being deployed across the entirety of its market sectors and are experiencing rapid expansion.

The devices enable real-time decision-making at the network edge, near homes and businesses, providing smarter connectivity for Xfinity and Comcast Business users.

Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast, said, “We’ve pushed AI closer to our customers than any other provider to build the most intelligent broadband network in the country”.

“This marks a pivotal shift from centralized AI systems to distributed intelligence at the edge, enabling our network to make real-time decisions that optimize each customer’s experience – whether they’re streaming, gaming, or working from home”, he added.

With self-monitoring, self-healing and self-maintenance functions, they turn the edge into a hub of intelligence aimed at improving the broadband experience.

Comcast said its AI systems are already improving connectivity by automatically boosting capacity during traffic spikes, analyzing 10,000 data points every hour across 30 million devices to enhance WiFi performance, and accelerating outage recovery during severe weather.

The company is adding next-generation amplifiers and access technologies to make these functions smarter, while testing agentic AI tools that can reroute traffic after fiber cuts, detect and mitigate cyber threats, and optimize power use in real time.

The effort builds on Project Genesis, Comcast’s multi-year program to virtualize its network and deliver multi-gigabit speeds. The project now covers over half the company’s footprint and is on track to reach 70% by year-end 2025.

Price Action: CMCSA shares were trading higher by 0.55% to $31.8 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Daniel J. Macy via Shutterstock