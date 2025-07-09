Snowflake Stock Jumps 45% In 2025 As AI Data Cloud Drives Record Revenue

Snowflake Inc. SNOW, an AI data cloud company, is experiencing significant upward momentum, with its stock trading near its 52-week high of $226.60 and well above its 50-day moving average of $197.41.

This surge is fueled by a combination of strong financial performance, strategic product innovations, and aggressive inorganic growth strategies, including key partnerships and acquisitions.

Stock Momentum And Financial Highlights

Snowflake’s stock has performed well year-to-date, rising 45%, and gaining 48% in the last three months, significantly outperforming the NYSE Composite Index’s gains of 8% and 12% over the same periods.

This trajectory is supported by the company’s recent financial disclosures. On May 21, Snowflake reported a first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, marking a 26% year-over-year increase and exceeding analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Snowflake earns most of its revenue through a consumption-based model, charging customers based on the compute and storage resources they use on its platform. The company also generates revenue from professional services, including consulting and training.

Its product revenue, primarily generated through a consumption-based model that charges customers based on their usage of compute and storage resources, also grew by 26% year-over-year, reaching $996.8 million.

Looking ahead, Snowflake has provided an optimistic outlook, projecting second-quarter product revenue between $1.035 billion and $1.04 billion, representing a 25% year-over-year growth. The company anticipates full-year product revenue to reach $4.33 billion, also indicating a 25% year-over-year increase.

Strategic Growth And AI Focus

The company’s strategic focus on product innovation and expansion has been a critical factor in its recent success. On February 27, Snowflake announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft MSFT , integrating Cortex Agents directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams.

This collaboration leverages OpenAI’s models within Cortex, enabling AI agents to process both structured and unstructured data, which significantly enhances user access and productivity.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy has emphasized Snowflake’s AI-centric vision, noting that Cortex also supports models from prominent AI companies such as Anthropic, Meta Platforms META, and DeepSeek, thereby solidifying Snowflake’s position as a central hub for enterprise AI solutions.

In another strategic move on June 18, Intapp INTA announced a partnership with Snowflake to enhance deal insights through AI-powered analytics specifically for the capital markets and legal sectors.

Furthermore, on June 3, Snowflake revealed its plans to acquire Crunchy Data, a move aimed at integrating advanced PostgreSQL support into its AI Data Cloud.

This acquisition is designed to meet the increasing demand for secure and reliable AI databases, allowing Snowflake to tap into the $350 billion global database market.

Analyst Confidence And Competitive Edge

Despite operating in a highly competitive landscape against formidable players like Amazon.com AMZN Redshift, Alphabet GOOGL (GOOG) Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, and Databricks in the cloud data warehousing and data lakehouse market, Snowflake continues to demonstrate a strong competitive edge.

Analyst sentiment largely remains bullish on Snowflake’s future. A consensus price forecast from 37 analysts projects the stock to reach $227.56. While UBS issued the highest forecast at $265 on June 4, 2025, Morgan Stanley set the lowest at $185 on April 16, 2025. More recent ratings from Morgan Stanley, CICC, and Wells Fargo average $245.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.6% for the stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin, on May 22, raised Snowflake’s price forecast from $175 to $215, calling it a top growth pick for 2025. Bracelin’s bullish view hinges on Snowflake hitting the “Rule of 50”: 25% product revenue growth and 25% free cash flow margins at $4 billion Annual Recurring Revenue.

Bank of America’s Brad Sills, on June 3, identified Snowflake as a key beneficiary of AI and cloud trends, noting that data analytics continues to be a top spending priority according to his survey.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer, on June 4, praised CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, describing him as thoughtful, sharp at closing deals, and full of momentum.

Adding to the positive outlook, JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy highlighted system integrators, noting that Snowflake produces results for its customers as the company expands its AI and data platform strategy. They said, “Once Snowflake starts to really get used…it grows like wildfire.”

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading higher by 0.46% to $224.53 at last check Wednesday.

