Jim Cramer: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Doesn't 'Have The Horses'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Dover Corporation DOV.

Supporting his view, Dover, on April 24, posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR doesn’t make any money, Cramer said. “I just don’t know if it has the horses.”

As per the recent news, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, initiated Phase 1/2a study of ARO-ALK7 for the treatment of obesity.

Cramer said Snowflake Inc. SNOW CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy is “cerebral, and he's got a real good closing sense, and man, does he ever have momentum.”

Supporting his view, Snowflake, on May 21, reported first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The AI data cloud company reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 21 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Fluor FLR is “always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, Fluor, on May 2, posted mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with key metrics surpassing some expectations. Fluor’s revenue grew 6.6% year-over-year to $3.982 billion, missing the consensus of $4.18 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to 73 cents from 47 cents a year ago, above the consensus of 50 cents.

Price Action:

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.3% to settle at $16.61 on Tuesday.
  • Snowflake shares fell 0.5% to close at $209.15.
  • Dover shares gained 1.1% to close at $177.97.
  • Fluor shares gained 5.4% to settle at $43.39 on Tuesday.

Read Next:

