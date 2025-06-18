Snowflake Teams Up With Intapp To Bring Smarter Deal Insights To Wall Street And Legal Firms

Intapp INTA on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Snowflake SNOW to help Intapp client firms quickly build and apply analytics across a broad set of firmwide data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, then leverage that information within Intapp DealCloud to further enrich their deal management capabilities.

This collaboration combines Snowflake’s ability to integrate data across key systems with DealCloud’s robust deal management capabilities, which are underpinned by AI-powered workflows and data models.

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Intapp is helping advisory, capital markets, and legal firms more easily apply analytics to their most relevant deal data.

Snowflake stock surged over 64% in the last 12 months.

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark R. Murphy came away optimistic after attending Snowflake’s Investor Day presentation in San Francisco, citing a strong AI product roadmap and growing market momentum.

Snowflake hired over 500 sales and marketing personnel in the first quarter. This aggressive hiring contrasted with the more muted activity at many other software companies, and Murphy noted it likely reflects the significant opportunity Snowflake is currently seizing in the market.

He added that, for Snowflake, Iceberg is experiencing a dynamic where its tailwinds and opportunities “far exceed and outpace the potential headwinds.” Murphy expressed encouragement regarding Snowflake’s slate of new products and the recent acceleration in innovation.

Recently, CNBC’s Jim Cramer had high praise for Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, describing him as “cerebral” and possessing “a real good closing sense.” Cramer enthusiastically added, “man, does he ever have momentum.”

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading higher by 0.29% to $210.05 at last check Wednesday.

