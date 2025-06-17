Snowflake AI Push Gains Traction, JPMorgan Analyst Sees 'Potential'

Zinger Key Points
- System integrators believe Snowflake produces results for their customers.
- Snowflake grows “like wildfire.”
Snowflake Inc SNOW has entered into a strategic partnership with Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc's IPG Acxiom business to build and deliver an AI-powered marketing data infrastructure.
Unique interactions through one-on-one conversations during Snowflake's annual conference provide an "on-the-ground view of trends that we expect to drive fundamentals for the software market over the next 12-18 months," according to JPMorgan.
The Snowflake Analyst: Analyst Mark Murphy reiterated an Overweight rating and price target of $225.
The analyst provided these quotable quotes from Snowflake Summit 2025:
- One of the system integrator (SI) contacts said about CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, "I call Sridhar's policy GAGA – General Availability, General Availability. They're rolling out new products always, I love it."
- Another SI contact said that some of their customers were generating returns on their AI investments in two to six months. He added that while the technology "itself is amazing," its rapid adoption is being curbed by "things like data readiness, governance, and change management."
- "I'm positive on the federal opportunity and see a lot of potential in 2025," one of the contacts stated.
- Another SI contact said, "Once Snowflake starts to really get used… it grows like wildfire."
SNOW Price Action: Shares of Snowflake had risen by 0.35% to $209.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday.
