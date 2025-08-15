Century Aluminum SVP Trades $279K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 14, Matt Aboud, SVP at Century Aluminum CENX, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Aboud sold 12,027 shares of Century Aluminum. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $279,868.

Monitoring the market, Century Aluminum's shares up by 0.3% at $23.63 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Century Aluminum Better

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Century Aluminum: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Century Aluminum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.0% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 5.76% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Century Aluminum's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 19.63 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 0.93 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.49 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

