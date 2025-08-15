Smart Money Move: Matthew V Crawford Grabs $165K Worth Of Park-Ohio Hldgs Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Matthew V Crawford, CEO at Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH, made a notable insider purchase on August 14,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Crawford purchased 8,268 shares of Park-Ohio Hldgs, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $165,726.

In the Friday's morning session, Park-Ohio Hldgs's shares are currently trading at $19.76, experiencing a down of 1.2%.

All You Need to Know About Park-Ohio Hldgs

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segments namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Geographically, the business of the group is amplifying across the region of the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and others. The company derives key revenue from the Supply Technologies segment which includes proactive solutions approach that manages the efficiencies of every aspect of supplying production parts and materials to customers' manufacturing floor, from strategic planning to program implementation.

Financial Insights: Park-Ohio Hldgs

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park-Ohio Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.05% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Park-Ohio Hldgs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.67.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, Park-Ohio Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 7.46 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.17 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Park-Ohio Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio at 8.17 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Park-Ohio Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.