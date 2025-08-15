Aoife McGrath Executes Sell Order: Offloads $93K In Coeur Mining Stock

Disclosed on August 14, Aoife McGrath, SVP at Coeur Mining CDE, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: McGrath's decision to sell 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $93,520.

During Friday's morning session, Coeur Mining shares down by 0.47%, currently priced at $11.54.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coeur Mining: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Coeur Mining's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 116.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 39.48% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.98 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Coeur Mining's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.92 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Coeur Mining's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 14.53, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

