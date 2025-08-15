Sell Alert: Jennifer Ansberry Cashes Out $726K In Lincoln Electric Holdings Stock

Jennifer Ansberry, EVP at Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO, executed a substantial insider sell on August 14, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Ansberry's decision to sell 3,000 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $726,548.

Lincoln Electric Holdings shares are trading up 0.66% at $245.21 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. Its portfolio includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $4 billion in sales in 2024.

Lincoln Electric Holdings: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln Electric Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.56% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 37.25% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lincoln Electric Holdings's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.58.

Debt Management: Lincoln Electric Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lincoln Electric Holdings's P/E ratio of 27.37 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.36 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 18.51, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.