Chief Operating Officer Of CRH Makes $4.44M Sale

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 14, Randy Lake, Chief Operating Officer at CRH CRH, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Lake's recent move involves selling 40,000 shares of CRH. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $4,436,392.

CRH's shares are actively trading at $112.33, experiencing a up of 0.52% during Friday's morning session.

Get to Know CRH Better

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

CRH: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: CRH's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 39.45% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.95, CRH showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: CRH's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 23.43 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.1 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 12.45, CRH could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CRH's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.