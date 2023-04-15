Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Wells Fargo, Best Buy And Life Insurance Stocks You Should Be Considering

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Wells Fargo Scores on Earnings and Braces for Harder Times," Angela Palumbo writes that, although Wells Fargo WFC recently posted earnings and revenues that beat expectations, top executives are concerned about weakening consumer financial health trends and are taking steps to prepare the business' portfolio for an economic slowdown.

In "California Just Slashed Home Solar Incentives. What It Means for Consumers and the Industry," Evie Liu writes that California's decision to trim the benefits homeowners receive for installing solar systems on their rooftops will impact solar companies like SunRun RUN, SunPower SPWR and Sunnova NOVA — all of which have already lost more than half of their value since the state first proposed changes to its solar incentives.

"Life Insurance Stocks Look Cheap and Inviting" by Andrew Bary points out that life insurance companies such as Equitable Holdings EQH, Corebridge Financial CRBG, Globe Life GL, Primerica PRI and Voya Financial VOYA, could be good bets for investors, especially in today's economy.

"Dogecoin Is Rallying. There’s More to the Memecoin Than Elon Musk’s Antics This Time" by Jack Denton examines Dogecoin's DOGE/USD latest price action and how a partnership between eToro and Twitter helped spur a rally.

In "Best Buy to Lay Off Sales Staff. Shopping Behavior Is Changing," Sabrina Escobar writes that Best Buy BBY is replacing scores of workers in "consultant" roles with customer-facing employees as the company navigates shaky demand for its products.

Now Read: Amazon's Pre-Layoff Payroll Peek-a-Boo: The Massive Salaries Of Engineers, Data Scientists, Managers And Others

Photo: Shutterstock