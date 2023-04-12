Amazon's Pre-Layoff Payroll Peek-a-Boo: The Massive Salaries Of Engineers, Data Scientists, Managers And Others

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc AMZN recently started with the 9,000 layoffs which were previously announced.

In terms of job cuts, Amazon, like many companies, has undergone periodic restructuring and workforce reductions.

According to a report, the company will likely complete the fresh round of job cuts by late April, bringing the total job cut number to 27,000 positions. It announced 18,000 layoffs In November of last year. Still, Amazon remains the second-largest employer in the U.S.

However, the company has also faced criticism for its treatment of warehouse workers and contractors, including concerns about low wages and poor working conditions.

Business Insider has reported on the salaries of engineers, scientists and other employees before the round of layoffs at the company.

According to the report, a business intelligence department business analyst draws a salary of $69,826 - $130,000. Business intelligence engineer draws close to $45,282 - $58,094 a year.

Here's a further breakdown of what Amazon paid their employees in various departments, according to BI.

Operations Research Analysts

Ads Account Manager I: $62,982 - $85,000

Ads Account Manager II: $89,107 - $120,000

Program Manager II: $88,275 - $117,000

Program Manager III: $104,374 - $160,000

Software Developers, Applications

Software Development Engineer I: $72,384 - $154,000

Software Development Engineer II: $101,754 - $174,636

Software Developers, Systems Software

Professional Services II: $86,382 - $195,000

Business Intelligence Analysts

Business Analyst I: $58,094 - $92,000

Business Analyst II: $78,562 - $105,000

Business Intelligence Engineer I: $58,094 - $126,900

Business Intelligence Engineer II: $78,562 - $145,300

Sales Engineers

Technical Business Developer III: $160,000 - $180,800

Software Developers, Applications

Enterprise Account Engineer I: $67,995 - $128,160

Enterprise Account Engineer II: $75,629 - $185,000

Enterprise Account Engineer III: $89,045 - $205,800

Front-End Engineer I: $74,734 - $150,000

Front-End Engineer II: $90,750 - $200,000

IT App Development Engineer I: $67,995 - $135,000

IT App Development Engineer II: $91,874 - $150,000

Manager III, Software Development: $130,894 - $185,000

Manager III, Technical Program Management: $111,176 - $140,920

Product Manager III - Technical - MBA: $144,000 - $160,110

Senior Manager, Software Development: $123,614 - $167,710

Software Development Engineer I: $59,717 - $180,000

Software Development Engineer II: $87,485 - $225,000

Software Development Engineer III: $109,138 - $261,500

Business Intelligence Analysts

Business Analyst I: $38,958 - $110,000

Business Analyst II: $53,102 - $143,000

Business Analyst III: $67,267 - $155,000

Business Intel Engineer I: $38,958 - $155,000

Business Intel Engineer II: $67,621 - $182,000

Business Intel Engineer III: $89,835 - $196,000

Data Engineer II: $78,562 - $195,000

Data Engineer III: $154,545 - $198,000

IT Support Engineer I: $26,770 - $66,934

IT Support Engineer II: $57,138 - $78,562

Manager III, Business Intelligence: $99,008 - $178,400

Manager III, Business Intelligence Engineer: $85,155 - $212,000

Read Next: Should You Be Worried About Job Cuts At Goldman, Amazon Or Salesforce? One Important Caveat