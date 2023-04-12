Amazon's Pre-Layoff Payroll Peek-a-Boo: The Massive Salaries Of Engineers, Data Scientists, Managers And Others

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc AMZN recently started with the 9,000 layoffs which were previously announced.
In terms of job cuts, Amazon, like many companies, has undergone periodic restructuring and workforce reductions.
According to a report, the company will likely complete the fresh round of job cuts by late April, bringing the total job cut number to 27,000 positions. It announced 18,000 layoffs In November of last year. Still, Amazon remains the second-largest employer in the U.S.
However, the company has also faced criticism for its treatment of warehouse workers and contractors, including concerns about low wages and poor working conditions.
Business Insider has reported on the salaries of engineers, scientists and other employees before the round of layoffs at the company.
According to the report, a business intelligence department business analyst draws a salary of $69,826 - $130,000. Business intelligence engineer draws close to $45,282 - $58,094 a year.
Here's a further breakdown of what Amazon paid their employees in various departments, according to BI.
Operations Research Analysts
Ads Account Manager I: $62,982 - $85,000
Ads Account Manager II: $89,107 - $120,000
Program Manager II: $88,275 - $117,000
Program Manager III: $104,374 - $160,000
Software Developers, Applications
Software Development Engineer I: $72,384 - $154,000
Software Development Engineer II: $101,754 - $174,636
Software Developers, Systems Software
Professional Services II: $86,382 - $195,000
Business Intelligence Analysts
Business Analyst I: $58,094 - $92,000
Business Analyst II: $78,562 - $105,000
Business Intelligence Engineer I: $58,094 - $126,900
Business Intelligence Engineer II: $78,562 - $145,300
Sales Engineers
Technical Business Developer III: $160,000 - $180,800
Software Developers, Applications
Enterprise Account Engineer I: $67,995 - $128,160
Enterprise Account Engineer II: $75,629 - $185,000
Enterprise Account Engineer III: $89,045 - $205,800
Front-End Engineer I: $74,734 - $150,000
Front-End Engineer II: $90,750 - $200,000
IT App Development Engineer I: $67,995 - $135,000
IT App Development Engineer II: $91,874 - $150,000
Manager III, Software Development: $130,894 - $185,000
Manager III, Technical Program Management: $111,176 - $140,920
Product Manager III - Technical - MBA: $144,000 - $160,110
Senior Manager, Software Development: $123,614 - $167,710
Software Development Engineer I: $59,717 - $180,000
Software Development Engineer II: $87,485 - $225,000
Software Development Engineer III: $109,138 - $261,500
Business Intelligence Analysts
Business Analyst I: $38,958 - $110,000
Business Analyst II: $53,102 - $143,000
Business Analyst III: $67,267 - $155,000
Business Intel Engineer I: $38,958 - $155,000
Business Intel Engineer II: $67,621 - $182,000
Business Intel Engineer III: $89,835 - $196,000
Data Engineer II: $78,562 - $195,000
Data Engineer III: $154,545 - $198,000
IT Support Engineer I: $26,770 - $66,934
IT Support Engineer II: $57,138 - $78,562
Manager III, Business Intelligence: $99,008 - $178,400
Manager III, Business Intelligence Engineer: $85,155 - $212,000
