Amazon.com To $145? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

SVB Leerink cut BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $253 to $223. BioNTech shares rose 2.1% to $164.77 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital lowered Celanese Corporation CE price target from $200 to $116. Celanese shares rose 0.4% to close at $111.66 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $170 to $145. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $109.75 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut Canoo Inc. GOEV price target from $15 to $10. Canoo shares rose 2.2% to $3.71 in pre-market trading.

Cantor Fitzgerald reduced Humanigen, Inc. HGEN price target from $30 to $2. Humanigen shares fell 65.2% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on F5, Inc. FFIV from $197 to $173. F5 shares fell 0.8% to $148.78 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $200 to $175. Apple shares rose 0.4% to $146.40 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $54.2 to $30. Twitter shares rose 2% to $34.74 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo lowered price target for American Express Company AXP from $215 to $190. American Express shares rose 0.1% to $139.27 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $168 to $170. PepsiCo shares rose 0.2% to $169.76 in pre-market trading.

