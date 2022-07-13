This Healthcare Stock is Down By More Than 50%: Here's 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Minim, Inc. MINM rose 42.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Minim recently said Nicole Hayward Zheng will be transitioning from her role as President and Chief Marketing Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company in a new field.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 31.4% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings reported in SEC filing that the company withdraws of registration statement.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF rose 16.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS rose 16.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Tuesday.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 12% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 9.9% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC rose 9.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals recently said it is adding two dose levels in a protocol amendment to test higher doses of oral fadraciclib before determining the recommended Phase 2 dose anticipated in 2H of 2022, citing the absence of dose-limiting toxicities.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS rose 9% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies recently announced its subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy, signed $49.8 million of contracts in Q2 in the State of Hawaii.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE rose 8.7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Tuesday. BiomX recently reported voluntary delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 8.5% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. Canoo shares jumped 53% on Tuesday after Walmart signed a definitive agreement with the company to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.
- Inpixon INPX rose 7.5% to $0.1784 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH rose 6.1% to $0.3430 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Tuesday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
Losers
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN fell 52.2% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company received preliminary topline data from NIH/NIAID study of Lenzilumab in ACTIV-5/BET-B.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares fell 46% to $0.4579 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL fell 39.4% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Tuesday. EzFill Holdings expanded its fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with nine additional vehicles in production.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 35.5% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. Atara Biotherapeutics announced completion of the ATA188 Phase 2 EMBOLD study interim analysis in patients with progressive MS.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 14.2% to $0.3742 in pre-market trading after the company entered into warrant exercise transaction for $1.33 million in gross proceeds.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 13.8% to $0.87 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Tuesday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 12.5% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. -VBI Vaccines named John Dillman as Chief Commercial Officer.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE fell 10.8% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 8.5% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. Histogen announced a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO fell 7.7% to $0.5815 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM fell 7.1% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 42% on Tuesday after the company announced interim results from a Phase 2 trial of setmelanotide for severe obesity and hyperphagia, which showed a 17.2% mean reduction in BMI at 16 weeks.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI shares fell 6.6% to $11.19 in pre-market trading. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the FDA removed the clinical hold on the company's Flamingo-01 Phase 3 trial of GP2.
