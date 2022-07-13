ñol

This Healthcare Stock is Down By More Than 50%: Here's 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 6:22 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Minim, Inc. MINM rose 42.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Minim recently said Nicole Hayward Zheng will be transitioning from her role as President and Chief Marketing Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company in a new field.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 31.4% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings reported in SEC filing that the company withdraws of registration statement.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF rose 16.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS rose 16.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Tuesday.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 12% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 9.9% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC rose 9.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals recently said it is adding two dose levels in a protocol amendment to test higher doses of oral fadraciclib before determining the recommended Phase 2 dose anticipated in 2H of 2022, citing the absence of dose-limiting toxicities.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS rose 9% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies recently announced its subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy, signed $49.8 million of contracts in Q2 in the State of Hawaii.
  • BiomX Inc. PHGE rose 8.7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Tuesday. BiomX recently reported voluntary delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 8.5% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. Canoo shares jumped 53% on Tuesday after Walmart signed a definitive agreement with the company to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.
  • Inpixon INPX rose 7.5% to $0.1784 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Tuesday.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH rose 6.1% to $0.3430 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Tuesday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN fell 52.2% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company received preliminary topline data from NIH/NIAID study of Lenzilumab in ACTIV-5/BET-B.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares fell 46% to $0.4579 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL fell 39.4% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Tuesday. EzFill Holdings expanded its fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with nine additional vehicles in production.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 35.5% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. Atara Biotherapeutics announced completion of the ATA188 Phase 2 EMBOLD study interim analysis in patients with progressive MS.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 14.2% to $0.3742 in pre-market trading after the company entered into warrant exercise transaction for $1.33 million in gross proceeds.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 13.8% to $0.87 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Tuesday.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 12.5% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. -VBI Vaccines named John Dillman as Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE fell 10.8% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading.
  • Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 8.5% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. Histogen announced a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Romeo Power, Inc. RMO fell 7.7% to $0.5815 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM fell 7.1% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 42% on Tuesday after the company announced interim results from a Phase 2 trial of setmelanotide for severe obesity and hyperphagia, which showed a 17.2% mean reduction in BMI at 16 weeks.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI shares fell 6.6% to $11.19 in pre-market trading. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the FDA removed the clinical hold on the company's Flamingo-01 Phase 3 trial of GP2.

