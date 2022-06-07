10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday.

Jefferies boosted the price target for Peabody Energy Corporation BTU from $25 to $36. Peabody Energy shares rose 1.7% to $26.52 in pre-market trading.

Truist Securities lowered Tractor Supply Company TSCO price target from $275 to $266. Tractor Supply shares fell 1.7% to $195.75 in pre-market trading.

Cowen & Co. increased the price target on Chevron Corporation CVX from $165 to $179. Chevron shares fell 0.2% to $176.53 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital raised SpartanNash Company SPTN price target from $24 to $29. SpartanNash shares fell 3.6% to close at $34.46 on Monday.

Deutsche Bank boosted price target for McKesson Corporation MCK from $343 to $378. McKesson shares rose 1.7% to $322.99 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS price target from $239 to $215. UPS shares fell 1% to $185.30 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX from $48 to $10. Praxis Precision Medicines shares fell 0.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $102 to $115. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.5% to $99.36 in pre-market trading.

