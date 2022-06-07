ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 8:23 AM | 2 min read
  • Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Peabody Energy Corporation BTU from $25 to $36. Peabody Energy shares rose 1.7% to $26.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities lowered Tractor Supply Company TSCO price target from $275 to $266. Tractor Supply shares fell 1.7% to $195.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. increased the price target on Chevron Corporation CVX from $165 to $179. Chevron shares fell 0.2% to $176.53 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: HP And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

  • BMO Capital raised SpartanNash Company SPTN price target from $24 to $29. SpartanNash shares fell 3.6% to close at $34.46 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted price target for McKesson Corporation MCK from $343 to $378. McKesson shares rose 1.7% to $322.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS price target from $239 to $215. UPS shares fell 1% to $185.30 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX from $48 to $10. Praxis Precision Medicines shares fell 0.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $102 to $115. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.5% to $99.36 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Health CareHealth Care DistributorsPrice Target ChangesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings