10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Keybanc boosted Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $720 to $780. Broadcom shares rose 0.1% to $551.44 in pre-market trading.

Needham reduced Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX price target from $48 to $38. Nurix Therapeutics shares dropped 22.7% to close at $7.88 on Thursday.

Raymond James lowered the price target for VMware, Inc. VMW from $167 to $149. VMware shares rose 0.5% to $125.00 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group raised price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $160 to $185. Dollar Tree shares climbed 21.9% to close at $162.80 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler reduced Workday, Inc. WDAY price target from $360 to $230. Workday shares fell 8.9% to $153.18 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL price target from $18 to $6. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares rose 10.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital increased the price target on Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK from $20 to $25. Graphic Packaging shares rose 3% to close at $21.45 on Thursday.

Citigroup cut the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $590 to $510. Costco shares fell 1.9% to $456.00 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut the price target on The Gap, Inc. GPS from $11 to $9. Gap shares dipped 18.4% to $9.08 in pre-market trading.

Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL price target from $175 to $135. Burlington shares rose 8.7% to close at $169.87 on Thursday.

