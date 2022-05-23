10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group reduced DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS price target from $153 to $125. Dick's Sporting shares rose 2.7% to $79.62 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $84 to $78. Dow shares fell 1.4% to $67.13 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $275 to $225. Autodesk shares fell 2.2% to $187.30 in pre-market trading.

Barclays reduced Ross Stores, Inc. ROST price target from $119 to $85. Ross Stores shares rose 0.2% to $72.02 in after-hours trading.

Citigroup cut Skillz Inc. SKLZ price target from $5 to $2.1. Skillz shares fell 0.6% to $1.82 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities cut Athersys, Inc. ATHX price target from $1 to $0.25. Athersys shares rose 3.5% to $0.2697 in pre-market trading.

UBS raised the price target on Saia, Inc. SAIA from $213 to $240. Saia shares rose 1.7% to close at $187.55 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Deere & Company DE from $480 to $420. Deere shares rose 1.1% to $316.80 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO from $4 to $1.5. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares fell 2% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James lowered CubeSmart CUBE price target from $60 to $52. CubeSmart shares rose 0.3% to close at $40.84 on Friday.

