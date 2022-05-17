QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 8:23 AM | 2 min read
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Insulet Corporation PODD from $350 to $310. Insulet shares fell 1.1% to close at $196.91 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $85 to $60. Rivian Automotive shares rose 2.6% to $25.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO from $190 to $182. Take-Two shares rose 4.9% to $115.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Nerdy, Inc. NRDY from $7 to $5. Nerdy shares fell 8.6% to $2.3501 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS from $185 to $200. Chart Industries shares fell 1.3% to close at $166.21 on Monday.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS from $15 to $10. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $0.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO price target from $65 to $50. Q2 Holdings shares rose 0.2% to $42.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital reduced Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR price target from $16 to $13. Pear Therapeutics shares rose 6.4% to $3.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut Autodesk, Inc. ADSK price target from $275 to $230. Autodesk shares rose 2.2% to $196.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered Warby Parker Inc. WRBY price target from $60 to $30. Warby Parker shares fell 2.4% to $16.11 in pre-market trading.

