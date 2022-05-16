QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 7:53 AM | 2 min read
  • Needham cut the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $121 to $80. Carvana shares rose 11.3% to $42.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna cut Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA price target from $10 to $3.5. Taboola.com shares fell 3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP from $5 to $7. Harpoon Therapeutics shares rose 5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Kohl's Corporation KSS from $61 to $50. Kohl's shares rose 1.1% to $48.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo reduced the price target for Zscaler, Inc. ZS from $350 to $200. Zscaler shares fell 0.3% to $152.82 in pre-market trading.

  • Mizuho raised the price target on Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK from $54 to $80. Cytokinetics shares rose 0.9% to $42.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND price target from $153 to $130. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares rose 6.9% to close at $85.96 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX price target from $15 to $12. Co-Diagnostics shares rose 1.1% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Illumina, Inc. ILMN price target from $460 to $360. Illumina shares fell 0.4% to $232.57 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lowered FIGS, Inc. FIGS price target from $32 to $12. FIGS shares fell 1.4% to $9.51 in pre-market trading.

