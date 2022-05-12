10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Ford Motor Company F from $24 to $12. Ford shares fell 2.8% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc cut The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $216 to $151. Disney shares fell 4.8% to $100.12 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Spire Global, Inc. SPIR from $4.3 to $2. Spire Global shares rose 0.8% to $1.33 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink lowered the price target on IsoPlexis Corporation ISO from $15 to $8. IsoPlexis shares fell 11.2% to close at $2.07 on Wednesday.

Needham reduced the price target for Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT from $155 to $75. Kornit Digital shares fell 3.5% to $36.33 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo reduced the price target on General Motors Company GM from $74 to $33. GM shares fell 3.8% to $35.86 in pre-market trading.

Cowen & Co. raised Switch, Inc. SWCH price target from $30 to $34.25. Switch shares rose 0.3% to $33.63 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM price target from $157 to $96. Zoom Video shares fell 4% to $81.38 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut 89bio, Inc. ETNB price target from $33 to $12. 89bio shares dropped 7.7% to close at $2.15 on Wednesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR price target from $200 to $125. Vir Biotechnology shares rose 5.2% to $20.07 in pre-market trading.

