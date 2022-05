10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Keybanc cut HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $535 to $461. HubSpot shares fell 0.4% to $340.00 in pre-market trading.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ETTX from $5 to $2. Entasis Therapeutics shares closed at $1.89 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler raised the price target on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT from $109 to $121. Boot Barn shares rose 1.6% to $97.27 in pre-market trading.

DA Davidson lowered the price target for Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. NATR from $24.5 to $18. Nature's Sunshine Products shares fell 0.9% to $15.56 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from $30 to $38. Grocery Outlet shares rose 0.1% to $32.50 in pre-market trading.

Needham cut the price target on Alkami Technology, Inc. ALKT from $22 to $17. Alkami Technology shares fell 0.1% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital reduced Ball Corporation BLL price target from $100 to $81. Ball shares rose 0.1% to $76.81 in pre-market trading.

Stifel reduced Hanesbrands Inc. HBI price target from $26 to $13. Hanesbrands shares rose 0.6% to $12.78 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut iRobot Corporation IRBT price target from $65 to $45. iRobot shares dropped 3.2% to $51.37 in pre-market trading.

Canaccord Genuity lowered Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE price target from $36 to $8. Virgin Galactic shares fell 3.2% to $7.26 in pre-market trading.

