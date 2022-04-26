QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 8:28 AM | 2 min read
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Nkarta, Inc. NKTX price target from $25 to $36. Nkarta shares fell 7.2% to $17.38 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM from $33 to $13. Eliem Therapeutics shares dipped 55.8% to $2.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA price target from $275 to $245. HCA Healthcare shares rose 1% to $212.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target on The Middleby Corporation MIDD from $220 to $200. Middleby shares gained 0.6% to close at $153.42 on Monday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on American Express Company AXP from $187 to $190. American Express shares fell 0.5% to $183.11 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell Around $165M Of 5 Stocks

  • Stifel boosted the price target on NextDecade Corporation NEXT from $2 to $4. NextDecade shares fell 1.7% to $5.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from $185 to $193. Cadence Design shares rose 3.6% to $156.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Redfin Corporation RDFN price target from $40 to $11. Redfin shares fell 5.6% to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Tigress Financial increased Snap-on Incorporated SNA price target from $295 to $298. Snap-on shares rose 0.4% to close at $223.26 on Monday.
  • Stifel boosted Twitter, Inc. TWTR price target from $39 to $54.2. Twitter shares rose 0.5% to $51.98 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

