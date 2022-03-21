10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Jefferies raised the price target on Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI from $101 to $111. Armstrong World shares rose 1.3% to close at $92.56 on Friday.
- RBC Capital lowered Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $65 to $50. Uber shares fell 0.7% to $33.13 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Clear Secure, Inc. YOU from $62 to $32. Clear Secure shares fell 1.5% to $21.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH from $60 to $70. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 1.4% to close at $71.13 on Friday.
- HSBC cut Sea Limited SE price target from $265 to $150. Sea shares fell 0.9% to $121.44 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays reduced the price target on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX from $30 to $7. Decibel Therapeutics shares rose 2.6% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $650 to $600. Adobe shares fell 0.2% to $452.47 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised Popular, Inc. BPOP price target from $129 to $135. Popular shares rose 0.9% to close at $84.51 on Friday.
- Mizuho boosted Ventas, Inc. VTR price target from $61 to $65. Ventas shares rose 0.4% to close at $59.46 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH price target from $68 to $37. Oak Street Health shares rose 8.4% to close at $24.54 on Friday.
