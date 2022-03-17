Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Procore Technologies

The Trade: Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR Director William J.G. Griffith acquired a total of 1,173,958 shares at an average price of $50.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $59.73 million.

Director William J.G. Griffith acquired a total of 1,173,958 shares at an average price of $50.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $59.73 million. What’s Happening: Procore Technologies reported its launch in France as part of continued global expansion and growth.

Procore Technologies reported its launch in France as part of continued global expansion and growth. What Procore Technologies Does: Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products.

Occidental Petroleum

The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 18,102,616 shares at an average price of $54.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $984.96 million.

10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 18,102,616 shares at an average price of $54.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $984.96 million. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley, on Monday, downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Morgan Stanley, on Monday, downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Overweight to Equal-Weight. What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Cytek Biosciences

The Trade: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB Director Rajeev Shah bought a total of 583,870 shares at an average price of $12.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.19 million.

Director Rajeev Shah bought a total of 583,870 shares at an average price of $12.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.19 million. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales. What Cytek Biosciences Does: Cytek Biosciences Inc is a cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by leveraging novel technical approaches.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings