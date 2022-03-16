10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Stifel cut the price target on Adobe Inc. ADBE from $700 to $600. Adobe shares rose 1.9% to $429.50 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark lowered JOYY Inc. YY price target from $97 to $62. JOYY shares rose 26.3% to $32.10 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $179 to $173. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.2% to $150.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for GoHealth, Inc. GOCO from $3 to $1. GoHealth shares fell 8.3% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut Smartsheet Inc. SMAR price target from $95 to $80. Smartsheet shares fell 5.7% to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE from $4 to $2. Aprea Therapeutics shares rose 0.6% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target for IHS Holding Limited IHS from $24 to $21. IHS Holding shares gained 2.2% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut SentinelOne, Inc. S price target from $78 to $48. SentinelOne shares fell 4.3% to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse reduced NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $176 to $160. NIKE shares rose 2.9% to $122.91 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR price target from $38 to $32. Energizer shares rose 3% to $30.78 in pre-market trading.
