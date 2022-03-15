Insiders Buy Around $21M Of 3 Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!



Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. 5 Stocks You Should Own By The Time You're 50 Appian The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 105,500 shares at an average price of $51.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.43 billion.

10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 105,500 shares at an average price of $51.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.43 billion. What’s Happening: Appian, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EP results and issued guidance above estimates.

What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. Qualtrics International The Trade: Qualtrics International Inc. XM Director Egon Durban acquired a total of 172,572 shares at an average price of $28.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.88 million.

Director Egon Durban acquired a total of 172,572 shares at an average price of $28.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.88 million. What’s Happening: Qualtrics International, in January, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.

What Qualtrics International Does: Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product Also check this: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders JELD-WEN Holding The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought a total of 475,000 shares at an average price of $22.94. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.89 million.

10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought a total of 475,000 shares at an average price of $22.94. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.89 million. What’s Happening: JELD-WEN’s current CFO, John Linker, decided to resign to pursue another CFO opportunity and transition his responsibilities by the end of March.

JELD-WEN’s current CFO, John Linker, decided to resign to pursue another CFO opportunity and transition his responsibilities by the end of March. What JELD-WEN Holding Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products.