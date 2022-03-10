10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Keybanc cut the price target on Asana, Inc. ASAN from $97 to $61. Asana shares fell 23.6% to $37.29 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $47 to $55. Prometheus Biosciences shares rose 1% to $49.73 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI from $75 to $61.5. Renewable Energy shares dropped 0.6% to $60.63 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA from $11 to $9. Vera Bradley shares fell 1.1% to $6.99 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $71 to $58. Toll Brothers shares rose 5.2% to close at $51.60 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $85 to $102. NetApp shares rose 0.7% to $81.35 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Intellicheck, Inc. IDN from $15 to $7. Intellicheck shares fell 6% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $310 to $285. CrowdStrike shares gained 10.4% to $187.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan reduced NVR, Inc. NVR price target from $6,630 to $5,300. NVR shares rose 0.3% to $4,830.00 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut SuRo Capital Corp. SSSS price target from $20 to $16. SuRo Capital shares fell 9.3% to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
