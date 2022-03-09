Executives Buy Over $2.3M Of 5 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

US stock futures traded sharply higher this morning after the Dow Jones dropped more than 180 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Evolving Systems

The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. EVOL 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 6,117 shares at an average price of $1.82. To acquire these shares, it cost $11.13 thousand.

10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 6,117 shares at an average price of $1.82. To acquire these shares, it cost $11.13 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped 5% over the last month.

The company’s stock dropped 5% over the last month. What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.

Velodyne Lidar

The Trade : Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR Director Ernest Maddock acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent around $49.9 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Ernest Maddock acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent around $49.9 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. What Velodyne Lidar Does: Velodyne Lidar Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions.

Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks

a.k.a. Brands Holding

The Trade : a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA Director Myles McCormick acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.8 thousand.

: Director Myles McCormick acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.8 thousand. What’s Happening : A.K.A. Brands recently issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

: A.K.A. Brands recently issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What a.k.a. Brands Holding Does: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is a portfolio of online fashion brands built for the next generation of consumers.

Martin Midstream Partners

The Trade : Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 9,278 shares at an average price of $3.24. The insider spent $30.1 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 9,278 shares at an average price of $3.24. The insider spent $30.1 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Martin Midstream Partners, last month, reported FY21 sales of $882.4 million.

: Martin Midstream Partners, last month, reported FY21 sales of $882.4 million. What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.

Archer Aviation