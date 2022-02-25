10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
- Daiwa Capital cut the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $980 to $900. Tesla shares rose 1.3% to $811.13 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $420 to $360. Coinbase shares fell 2.4% to $175.26 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Moderna, Inc. MRNA price target from $85 to $81. Moderna shares dropped 1% to $154.65 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $340 to $298. Autodesk shares fell 2.4% to $213.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA from $24 to $12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.3% to $12.69 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL from $400 to $300. Burlington Stores shares rose 0.1% to $218.37 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group reduced the price target for LivePerson, Inc. LPSN from $75 to $20. LivePerson shares fell 33.9% to $16.08 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Innovid Corp. CTV price target from $10 to $6. Innovid shares fell 0.3% to close at $3.82 on Thursday.
- Keybanc cut Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII price target from $68 to $44. Rent-A-Center shares fell 5.3% to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson cut eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI price target from $63 to $45. eXp World shares fell 3% to $27.51 in pre-market trading.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now
Check out other big price target changes here
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.