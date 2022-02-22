10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
- Wells Fargo lowered DraftKings Inc. DKNG price target from $41 to $19. DraftKings shares dropped 5.8% to $16.28 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI from $2,200 to $1,675. MercadoLibre shares dipped 1.8% to $920.64 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Intuit Inc. INTU from $715 to $625. Intuit shares fell 1.2% to $475.22 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut Celanese Corporation CE price target from $185 to $175. Celanese shares fell 1.4% to $142.27 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX price target from $30 to $4. Homology Medicines shares fell 30.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $169 to $181. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.3% to $142.48 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Cronos Group Inc. CRON from $7 to $4. Cronos Group shares fell 0.9% to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS from $180 to $200. Reliance Steel shares gained 2.9% to $179.99 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Cigna Corporation CI price target from $224 to $245. Cigna shares fell 1.8% to $224.54 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced Hibbett, Inc. HIBB price target from $110 to $70. Hibbett shares fell 0.3% to $48.99 in pre-market trading.
