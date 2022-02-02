10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Keybanc lifted the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $3,090 to $3,400. Alphabet shares surged 11% to $3,055.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $110 to $106. Starbucks shares fell 2.5% to $96.29 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV price target from $7 to $3. Clover Health Investments shares rose 6.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH price target from $172 to $130. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 0.2% to $123.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut loanDepot, Inc. LDI price target from $12 to $5. loanDepot shares fell 4.9% to close at $4.46 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI from $250 to $260. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 1.4% to $211.10 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Bio-Techne Corporation TECH from $530 to $575. Bio-Techne shares rose 0.1% to $401.76 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered 2U, Inc. TWOU price target from $42 to $25. 2U shares rose 6.7% to $17.79 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut the price target on Etsy, Inc. ETSY from $215 to $180. Etsy shares rose 2% to $155.16 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $250 to $200. PayPal shares fell 16% to $148.00 in pre-market trading.
