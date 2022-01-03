10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $135 to $120. Ross Stores shares fell 0.4% to $113.80 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $232 to $282. McDonald's shares rose 1.1% to $271.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) from $220 to $250. PNC Financial shares dropped 1.8% to $196.87 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) price target from $225 to $285. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.6% to $254.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $278 to $224. PayPal shares rose 2% to $192.30 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) price target from $7 to $6. Arcadia Biosciences shares gained 5.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) price target from $65 to $44. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 1.5% to close at $39.15 on Friday.
- JPMorgan raised the price target for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $250 to $295. Tesla shares gained 7% to $1,131.02 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) from $55 to $57. Exelon shares rose 0.7% to close at $57.76 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) price target from $37 to $18. Kingsoft Cloud shares fell 1.6% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings