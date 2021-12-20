Why Society Pass Shares Are Rising

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares are trading higher after the company was added to the Russell 2000.

Dennis Nguyen, CEO of Society Pass, commented, "This is an exciting milestone for Society Pass to reach soon after our successful IPO in November. Being a part of these highly regarded and widely used indexes will bring greater market awareness to our company as we work to achieve our goals for growth and expansion in Southeast Asia."

Society Pass is building an ecosystem of platforms and technology enabled companies that synergistically work together in transforming how consumers and merchants interact with one another in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Through the acquisition of companies and partnership with visionary entrepreneurs, the company meet the growing demand for better services in sectors such as lifestyle, beauty, travel and food and beverage.

Society Pass has a 52-week high of $77.34 and a 52-week low of $3.27.