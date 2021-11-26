10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) price target from $94 to $110. Signet Jewelers shares fell 4.3% to $100.29 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $441 to $463. Deere shares fell 2.4% to $359.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $125 to $150. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.3% to $144.64 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) from $14 to $9. So-Young International shares fell 1.6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research raised The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) price target from $86 to $88. TJX shares fell 2.3% to $69.84 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) price target from $28 to $25. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares gained 3.1% to close at $23.31 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) from $2.75 to $2.25. Nordic American Tankers shares rose 0.5% to close at $1.92 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital boosted CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) price target from $136 to $170. CoreSite Realty shares rose 0.3% to close at $171.23 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) from $48 to $50. Warner Music shares fell 0.3% to $42.85 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research increased the price target for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) from $142 to $180. Simon Property shares fell 4.2% to $161.90 in pre-market trading.
