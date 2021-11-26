 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 7:57am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) price target from $94 to $110. Signet Jewelers shares fell 4.3% to $100.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $441 to $463. Deere shares fell 2.4% to $359.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $125 to $150. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.3% to $144.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) from $14 to $9. So-Young International shares fell 1.6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus Research raised The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) price target from $86 to $88. TJX shares fell 2.3% to $69.84 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) price target from $28 to $25. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares gained 3.1% to close at $23.31 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) from $2.75 to $2.25. Nordic American Tankers shares rose 0.5% to close at $1.92 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) price target from $136 to $170. CoreSite Realty shares rose 0.3% to close at $171.23 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) from $48 to $50. Warner Music shares fell 0.3% to $42.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus Research increased the price target for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) from $142 to $180. Simon Property shares fell 4.2% to $161.90 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JWNMorgan StanleyMaintains22.0
DLTRMorgan StanleyMaintains150.0
SPGArgus ResearchMaintains180.0
TJXArgus ResearchMaintains88.0
ILPTRBC CapitalMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
