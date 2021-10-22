10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Keybanc cut Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $90 to $85. Snap shares fell 20.6% to $59.61 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $73 to $58. Intel shares fell 9.9% to $50.48 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) price target from $5 to $6.5. GasLog Partners shares rose 1.8% to $4.62 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $2,000 to $2,150. Chipotle shares fell 0.5% to $1,835.44 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) price target from $22 to $25. Tri Pointe Homes shares rose 0.1% to close at $23.93 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) from $68 to $59. Ally Financial shares fell 0.7% to $52.60 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) price target from $215 to $230. Tractor Supply shares rose 4% to close at $210.42 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from $88 to $95. Valero Energy shares fell 0.6% to $81.52 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) from $315 to $345. Danaher shares rose 0.4% to $311.97 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel reduced the price target on Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) from $181 to $178. Lindsay shares fell 9% to close at $145.02 on Thursday.
