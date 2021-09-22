10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $600 to $670. Adobe shares fell 3.5% to $623.50 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $350 to $325. FedEx shares dropped 5.9% to $237.30 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $59 to $37. Stitch Fix shares rose 15.1% to $40.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $1,700 to $1,850. AutoZone shares rose 3.7% to close at $1,643.07 on Tuesday.
- BTIG raised the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $610 to $700. Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 0.5% to $600.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) price target from $24 to $20. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.6% to $10.74 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) price target from $27 to $20. Vale shares rose 3% to $16.36 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna raised the price target on Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) from $160 to $273. Coherent shares gained 0.7% to close at $252.38 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc lifted United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) price target from $390 to $405. United Rentals shares gained 0.2% to close at $330.26 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) from $9 to $5. Axcella Health shares fell 1.9% to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings