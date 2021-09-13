10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Keybanc lowered the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $370 to $350. FedEx shares rose 0.6% to $259.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) from $40 to $45. Kroger shares rose 0.3% to $42.80 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from $68 to $63. General Mills shares fell 1% to $57.87 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) from $180 to $205. Wingstop shares rose 1.8% to close at $183.89 on Friday.
- Barclays boosted Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) price target from $115 to $140. Affirm Holdings shares fell 1% to $122.44 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) price target from $29 to $26. Veeco Instruments shares fell 1.5% to close at $22.80 on Friday.
- Raymond James boosted NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) price target from $27 to $39. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares climbed 9.9% to close at $23.36 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) from $65 to $80. Revolve Group fell 1% to close at $62.54 on Friday.
- BMO Capital lifted The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) price target from $59 to $65. Carlyle Group shares fell 0.6% to close at $48.81 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) price target from $7 to $3.5. Agile Therapeutics shares rose 1.7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
