10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Needham lifted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $2,700 to $3,200. Alphabet shares gained 3.8% to $2,737.37 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $134 to $142. Apple shares fell 1.6% to $144.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $333 to $349. Microsoft shares gained 1.3% to $290.25 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted Visa Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $268 to $286. Visa shares fell 1% to $248.49 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $290 to $300. Stryker shares rose 1.8% to close at $268.35 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc raised Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $1,650 to $1,750. Shopify shares rose 0.1% to $1,557.02 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) price target from $221 to $280. Globant shares fell 0.8% to close at $233.39 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $38 to $43. MGM Resorts shares rose 2.3% to $38.90 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) from $4 to $14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares gained 23.7% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) price target from $170 to $240. ResMed shares rose 0.3% to $265.00 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings